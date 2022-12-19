By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

To say that the Denver Broncos are having a miserable season is a bit of an understatement. Despite having a new QB and head coach, the time has still struggled to make it over the .500 mark. They were, at the very least, able to hang on without Russell Wilson for one game against the Cardinals due to his injury. Now, Nathaniel Hackett has announced that Wilson will return against the Los Angeles Rams on their Christmas Day game, per Zac Stevens.

“Russell Wilson will be the Broncos’ starting QB next week, Hackett said after the game.”

Russell Wilson was ruled out by the Broncos for Week 15 due to a concussion he suffered a couple of weeks ago. The team kept him out for a week to let him recover properly and avoid any potential damage. Now, Wilson will be back under center to hopefully lead a late-season charge for Denver’s playoff hopes.

There’s still a glimmer of hope for the Broncos to make it to the playoffs, at least mathematically. However, due to their putrid 4-10 record, their playoff hopes are dependent on other teams losing their next games. With how well the AFC Wild Card teams have been playing, Denver’s playoffs dreams are effectively over.

This was not how Russell Wilson’s first season with the Broncos was supposed to go. He was signed by the team in the offseason to bring this team to the promised land. However, Hackett and Wilson struggled to make any positive impact on their season, with both men making costly decisions game after game.