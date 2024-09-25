The Denver Broncos had had a tough start to the 2024 NFL season. Denver is 1-2 and trailing behind the Chargers and Chiefs in the AFC West. Their season just got a little bit harder with some rough injury news on Wednesday.

Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2024 NFL season, per Ari Meirov.

Singleton suffered the injury during the first quarter of Week 3 but remained on the field for every other defensive snap.

“It surprised all of us,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Payton also noted that Singleton did not report any issues during the game.

In his absence, Cody Barton and Justin Strnad will get the nod at inside linebacker. The Broncos also reportedly added a pair of veteran linebackers on Wednesday to compensate for the loss of Singleton. Denver added Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham to the practice squad.

Singleton currently leads the Broncos in tackles with 31 through three games. He also had a crucial interception in the team's Week 1 loss in Seattle. Singleton was named a team captain along with rookie QB Bo Nix.

How much does the loss of Alex Singleton hurt the Broncos?

It is never a good thing to loss a team captain who is a starter. Singleton is a hugely important player for the Broncos on defense, and losing him will be a problem for Denver.

The Broncos lack playmakers on both sides of the ball. However, after losing Singleton, the defense is essentially Pat Surtain II and a bunch of okay players. That can work with solid coaching, but it will definitely be a problem for the rest of the season.

Denver will be in interesting team to watch at the trade deadline. Depending on how the next couple of games go, the Broncos could either be sellers or buyers at the deadline.

The Broncos' Week 4 game against the Jets could be an important litmus test for how good the defense can play without Singleton.