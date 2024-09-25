Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos earned their first win of the season in a 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. As the Broncos look to put together a win streak, Payton has brought in some defensive reinforcements.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander has signed to Denver's practice squad, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Alexander played for Payton on the New Orleans Saints from 2020-21. The 2021 season saw him set his career-high in sacks with 3.5.

Most recently, Alexander played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over nine games in 2023, the linebacker racked up 41 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack. Over his entire nine-year NFL career, Alexander has made 631 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and nine interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017.

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Broncos rank third in total defense, allowing 259.3 yards per game. They have been elite against the pass, ranking second in the league by allowing 133.3 YPG. All-World cornerback Patrick Surtain II has played a major role in that success.

At this stage of his career, it's fair to wonder if Kwon Alexander can still play at his Pro Bowl former. However, he is a respected veteran who has experience with Payton. Signed to the practice squad, it's a low risk, potentially high-reward deal for the Broncos.

Just now signing heading into Week 4, it may take Alexander some time to get up to speed; even if he is entering the 10th season of his NFL career. But once he does get the call, Denver is looking for him to be as productive as possible.

The Broncos just got a shot in the arm with their Week 3 win. They'll look to continue their positive momentum when they take on the New York Jets. Sooner rather than later, Alexander will be amongst Denver's defense, looking to make sure Payton's second year with the team goes much better than the first.