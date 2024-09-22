The Denver Broncos picked up their first win of the season, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 26-7, and head coach Sean Payton made a revealing statement about his team after the blowout win.

“It wasn't our best game but it was good enough today,” Sean Payton said, via Andrew Mason of Denver Sports 104.3.

It is interesting to hear that Payton believes the Broncos can still improve. The Buccaneers were one of the more impressive teams in the first two weeks of the season, so it was impressive for Denver to go on the road and perform like that against that team. The Broncos' defense was as advertised, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix had the best game of his young career against a talented defense. He completed 25-of-36 passes for 216 yards while rushing for a touchdown.

Payton also spoke on his rookie quarterback, saying that Bo Nix never lost any confidence coming into this game, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. Nix was coming off two rough games to start the season against the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is not easy to play on the road in Seattle, let alone in your first NFL game, and the Steelers have one of the best defenses in the NFL. It is encouraging that Nix put in a good performance against another strong defense.

Bo Nix, Broncos look to build off strong performance

It will not get any easier for the Broncos, who will go on the road and face the New York Jets, who looked great on Thursday against the New England Patriots.

It will be another interesting test for Nix, and the Broncos defense will have to do its best to defend Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson. A good performance in that game would be encouraging for the rest of the year.