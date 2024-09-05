On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced their captains for the 2024 season. Surprisingly, rookie quarterback Bo Nix was named one of the offensive captains.

The Broncos naming Nix a starter was a historic move, as he is the first rookie to serve as captain for the team since 1967. Back in 1967, rookie running back Floyd Little was named a Broncos captain. Little would go on to have a stellar career with the Broncos, earning him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following practice on Wednesday, Nix shared his excitement about the tremendous honor.

“It's an honor. It's a privilege. I'm excited to be with this group. [I'm] excited to be captain,” said Nix. “I don't take it lightly, I know it's a big deal. It hasn't happened often, but I am not going to take it for granted. Got to come to work every single day and just prove that you can be a captain.”

Bo Nix's first big test: A road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks

The Broncos will kick off their season in Seattle on Sunday against the Seahawks. After being named the starting quarterback in the preseason, Nix's first big test will come on the road in front of a fanbase that is known for being extremely loud during games.

Undoubtedly, this would be a tall task for any rookie quarterback. Despite being on the road for his first professional regular-season start, Nix feels up to the challenge.

“Seattle is a good team. They've got a good defense returning [and] a lot of good players with the new scheme. They're going to be very well-coached. They're going to be talented. It's going to be a hostile environment, but it will be fun and it will be a good first game.”

During the preseason, Nix showed poise and composure. He was 23-for-30 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. His poise, in addition to his performance, is what ultimately earned him the starting job.

Nix's teammate, Courtland Sutton, is excited to see the young quarterback play and believes he is more than worthy of the captain role.

“He's very mature, he's had a lot of games to put under his belt from college,” Sutton said of Nix. “… I think he's going to continue to put the work in … he's working his butt off … he comes to work every day with the demeanor of getting better … He's got the C on his chest, he carries himself like that, he carries himself like a leader.”

As well as his teammates believing in him, Broncos head coach Sean Payton stood by his decision to make Nix a captain, emphasizing it wasn't a role handed out at random.

“(It's) something you earn,” said Payton. “… It's unusual for a rookie to be named a captain … A first for me, just say rookie period in fairness to the process … It's a credit to him and I think his teammates felt that he belonged in that position.”

The Broncos and Seahawks will kick off their Week 1 matchup on Sunday, September 8th at 2:05 pm MT.