Broncos make instrumental Justin Simmons move ahead of MNF vs Chargers

The Denver Broncos are reportedly expected to activate star safety Justin Simmons ahead of Monday Night Football, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also reports that the team could activate tight end Greg Dulcich ahead of the game as well.

The expected return of Pro Bowler Justin Simmons will excite Broncos fans. He has a nose for the ball and has tallied 5 interceptions in each of the past two seasons. The Broncos rely on his ability in the secondary and Simmons has developed into one of the best defenders in the league.

But Denver’s defense has fared well all season long despite his absence.

The Broncos rank 3rd in points against per game, 3rd in total yards against per game, and 6th in total sacks. But Justin Simmons’ return comes at the right time as Denver prepares to take on a talented Los Angeles Chargers’ offense. Justin Herbert and Co. have the ability to post big numbers without question.

The main issue for the Broncos this season has been their lack of offensive production. The Broncos’ offense ranks dead last in points per game. Russell Wilson’s first season with the team has not gotten off to the start he was hoping for. But they may be able to turn things around against an underwhelming Chargers’ defensive unit.

This Monday Night Football affair projects to be a competitive one for the Broncos and Chargers. Justin Simmons’ impending return will unquestionably help Russell Wilson and Denver as they attempt to upset the odds in LA.