The Denver Broncos have had an extremely underwhelming start to their 2022 season. Before the season, the Broncos were expected to have a significantly improved offense and even make a serious run in the AFC West. Instead, the Broncos have struggled in what should have been the easiest slate of opponents. Had the Broncos performed anything near their expectations, they could have been undefeated right now. Instead, they’re heading into Week 6 with a 2-3 record.

They’re set to face an AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in prime time on Monday. Normally teams bring the heat in prime time, but in the Broncos’ primetime games so far this season, they’ve only embarrassed themself on a national scale. Will the Broncos be able to turn it around finally in Week 6? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 6 predictions.

CB Patrick Surtain will lock down whoever he covers and have 1 INT

While the Broncos as a whole have been struggling this season, cornerback Pat Surtain has been one of the lone bright spots. The young cornerback is only in his second year in the league, and he’s already considered one of the best in the league.

Pat Surtain has allowed the third-fewest yards per reception among CBs in the NFL this year, per @PFF. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 15, 2022

Surtain is off to a great start this season. He’s gone up against intimidating receivers in DK Metcalf, Davante Adams, and Deebo Samuel, just to name a few. He’s held his own incredibly well and should continue that success against the Chargers.

The Chargers have some intimidating pass catchers on their roster. Keenan Allen is doubtful to play because of injury, but that doesn’t mean the Broncos should overlook the Chargers’ offense. This means we will likely see Surtain covering Mike Williams, which will be a fun matchup to watch. If Allen ends up not playing, Surtain locks down Williams, and the defensive line limits Austin Ekeler, the Broncos could have a much better chance of getting a win. Also, watch Surtain get his first interception on the season.

Brandon McManus will be the Broncos’ leading scorer (unfortunately)

The Broncos’ offense has really struggled to do much of anything for the past few weeks. If they do manage to move, they end up stalling out near the red zone.

Aside from the game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Chargers’ defense is probably the second most intimidating defense that the Broncos will face this season. Because of this, it’s hard to predict that the Broncos’ offense will have some sort of monumental turnaround or improvement. Russell Wilson will perform alright, and the offense will have brief moments of movement, but expect the endzone to further befuddle the Broncos. Kicker Brandon McManus will end up kicking a decent amount of field goals, and will end the night as the Broncos’ leading scorer.

Broncos defense holds the Chargers to 17 points

The Broncos are currently the most injured team in the league. To be more specific, they have over $75 million dollars worth of contracts/players injured. Despite the fact that the Broncos are down so many players, All-Pro safety Justin Simmons is likely to make his return after missing multiple weeks due to injury. The Broncos are facing a gunslinger QB in Justin Herbert, so Simmons’ return will be much needed and will definitely help the defense.

Here is where things stand with #NFL injuries this week. #Broncos at an inexplicable level. #packers currently the healthiest pic.twitter.com/Nuk2thwUsL — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 13, 2022

The Broncos’ defense might find themselves bailing out the offense more than once in this matchup. It has been a regular occurrence this season. Hopefully, the defense will bend but not break this game and manage to keep the Chargers’ offense contained.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley’s seat has been a bit hot this season, considering the Chargers also had expectations that they are not living up to. If the Broncos manage to pull off a win, Staley’s seat could easily become scorching hot. Regardless of the outcome, this matchup has the potential to be a low-scoring affair.