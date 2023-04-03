Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

After a supremely disappointing 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back in 2023. With a new head coach in Sean Payton leading the way, the hope is that Russell Wilson recovers from the tragedy that was 2022. A good sign for their upward trend is the impending return of one of their receivers. In an interview on Steve Smith’s podcast, WR Tim Patrick revealed that he’s been cleared to return to play after tearing his ACL in 2022.

“At this point, I’m cleared to do everything,” Patrick said. “At this point, I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game.”

Patrick noted that he needed to work on some of his mechanics again. An overlooked part of injury rehab is the player having to be wary about using the injured limb/joint. For the Broncos WR, that means putting pressure on the same knee where he tore his ACL.

After a rocky first two years in Denver, Tim Patrick became a key cog in the Broncos offense. His last full season saw him get 53 catches for 734 yards as one of the main guys. He was supposed to be a solid weapon for Russell Wilson, but the aforementioned ACL injury ended his 2022 season before it even started.

Patrick will return to a Broncos receiving room that looks a tad bit different. Jerry Jeudy shot up the Broncos’ depth chart as their top receiver last year. Courtland Sutton was their WR2, though neither of them hit a thousand yards. Patrick will be yet another weapons for Wilson to play with in the (hopefully) new-look offense under Sean Payton.