Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his team did not play on Monday night. Despite that, he still caught some shade from Eli Manning on ESPN’s ManningCast.

Eli, his brother Peyton, and guest Pat McAfee were watching the Monday night contest between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. During the game, Eli took a shot at Wilson and his extension.

“They should’ve paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson],” Manning said, eliciting laughter from McAfee.

It’s a brutal indictment on the Broncos run of form to begin the season. While Denver is 2-1 to begin the campaign, the Broncos haven’t looked particularly great offensively.

Wilson threw for 340 yards in Week 1 against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. However, that game featured many failed attempts to score from the red zone. with Wilson missing throws on occasion.

In the team’s Week 2 win against Houston, the Broncos quarterback threw for 219 yards while completing just 45% of his passes. He also threw an interception in the game.

Then there is Denver’s ugly 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Wilson posted his worst QBR of the season so far with a 32.9. He completed 60% of his passes, but threw for under 200 yards and failed to throw a touchdown.

The game did see the Broncos score their first touchdown within the red zone, but some concerns still linger. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett does not seem to share those concerns as of now.

“I thought Russell was just unbelievable,” Hackett said following the game. “When he started running around pockets, whether it collapsed, he stepped up into it instead of going backwards and was able to get some yards rushing. And also at the same time some scramble drills with the players. Hey, when we needed it, he did it. That’s what he does.”