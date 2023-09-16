Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was fined $14,819 for his unnecessary roughness penalty on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the team's opening-season loss, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jackson committed the penalty with fewer than three minutes remaining in the Broncos' loss. Here is a video of the play.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jackson is in his fifth season with the Broncos. He recorded 39 tackles this past season and had two fumble recoveries.

Meyers on Friday was ruled out for the Raiders' game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

Meyers this past season took a brutal hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the end zone. Meyers at the time played for the New England Patriots.

Here is what Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said about the loss of Meyers. He had nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

“He is a football player,” McDaniels said. “He is tough. He does a lot of dirty work. He blocks in our running game. He can go inside and make plays inside. He has good size and can make some things happen on third down or the red zone. That is why he is here.”

The Raiders will return to play Sunday against the Bills at 10 a.m. It is unclear when Meyers will return but Las Vegas could get him back for their first home game Sept. 24 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meyers, who was an undrafted free agent in 2019, is in his first season with the Raiders. He played the past four years with the New England Patriots, where McDaniels was an offensive coordinator for a decade.