Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has a new quarterback beginning in 2022. And the young pass catcher is pulling out all the stops to connect with him.

The Alabama product told reporters Friday that he has been attending Broncos quarterback meetings. Jeudy said his motivation behind attending these meetings was to learn the offense better.

“It helps me a lot,” Jeudy said. “Just sitting in the quarterback room and understanding their language, understanding their thought process and each play to understand which read they’re looking at first against what coverage. [It] really helps me with my route. So I just wanted to go in there and learn as much as I can. The more I learn the better I can get, so that’s what I decided to do.”

It has been an offseason of change for the Broncos. Denver acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a massive haul back in March. Furthermore, former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired as new head coach.

“It’s a lot of new formations, new plays, new schemes and little details you have to make sure you stay in-tune with,” Jeudy told reporters on Friday. “That’s the biggest thing really as a receiver is that you have to know every position as a receiving corps, and just know where to be at and why you’re there at the same time.”

The 23-year-old had a nice rookie campaign, racking up 52 catches for 856 yards. However, the Broncos receiver dropped off a bit his sophomore year. He recorded just 467 yards and started just five of the 10 games he played in 2021. Jeudy and the Broncos will look to bounce back with Russ under center in 2022.