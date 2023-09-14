Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was listed as a full participant at Thursday's practice, putting him on track to play in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, according to Adam Schefter. Jeudy had been sidelined with a hamstring injury for weeks after originally suffering the injury at practice during the preseason. He missed Denver's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jerry Jeudy was initially slated to potentially miss multiple regular season games with the hamstring injury, but his injury status has changed after the full practice, as he appears ready to return after missing just the season opener.

The 24-year-old should provide a big spark to Denver's offense, as Jeudy was a favorite target of Russell Wilson down the stretch last season. After returning from a two-game absence in 2022, Jeudy averaged 6.2 receptions, 87.2 yards and 0.5 touchdowns per game over the last six regular season games for the Broncos last year.

The Broncos used a receiver-by-committee approach with Jeudy out of the lineup in Week 1 against the Raiders, as Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Brandon Johnson both surprisingly played over 50 percent of the snaps, while second-round pick Marvin Mims only received 26.6 percent of the offensive snaps. Getting Jeudy back in the lineup in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders should help normalize that rotation a little bit, so long as he's not on a snap count in his return.

Jeudy, the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has struggled with injuries early on his career, missing seven games in 2021 and two games in 2022. While his official injury status update for Sunday has yet to be determined, participating in a full practice is a good sign that Jerry Jeudy will be able to make his return to the field for the Broncos in Week 2 barring any setbacks at practice.