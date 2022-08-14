While the Denver Broncos pulled off a preseason win against the Dallas Cowboys, not all things were happy in the Mile High city.

Jonas Griffith, who was listed as the Broncos’ starting linebacker, went down with an injury on the second play of the game. Cameras showed Griffith writhing in pain on the ground. When helped up by trainers, he needed assistance lifting his arm.

Throughout the game, there was no update on the severity of the injury. Fans knew the injury was bad when Griffith was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Per Troy Renck of Denver 7 news, Griffith told him after the game that he had a dislocated elbow. Hours after the game, reporters found out that the injury would leave Griffith sidelined for four to six weeks.

Griffith was playing in the preseason because he was still “auditioning” for the starting inside linebacker role alongside Josey Jewell. Unfortunately for Griffith, the injury will keep him off the field for the remainder of the preseason, which is a key time for players looking to find a spot on the active roster.

The injury to Griffith is certainly a significant blow to the already thin inside linebacker room. During the offseason, the Broncos inside linebacker room was deemed one of the most concerning position groups for the team.

General manager George Paton might be looking to sign or trade for an inside linebacker to help address the depth concerns. Recently, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade. Maybe the Broncos will inquire about the trade price for Smith. If the price is right for Paton, Smith could find himself in a different orange and blue jersey soon.