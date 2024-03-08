The Denver Broncos have made a lot of big roster moves as of late as they made big decision to release quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos also decided to release safety Justin Simmons, and that move came as a bit of a surprise to some. Simmons has spent his entire career in Denver, but he will now be looking for a new home.
Justin Simmons has been playing for the Broncos since 2016 and he has been an impact player for pretty much his entire career. He has played in at least 12 games in every season, and he has racked up at least 25 tackles in every season. After getting released, he had a lengthy goodbye message for Broncos nation.
With Love #31 Justin Simmons❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8YjjDfuZdw
— Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) March 8, 2024
“God is good.
There is so much to say and so much to be thankful for but it’s hard to put 8 years of gratitude into words…
First and foremost, THANK YOU to John Elway, Joe Ellis, and Mr. Pat Bowlen and the Bowlen family. From the bottom of my heart, you gave a kid out of BC and Stuart, FL a chance to start the journey of a lifetime with the prestigious Broncos organization. You gave me the foundation to become a better player, better man, and eventually a better captain. I hope my game and character represented everything it meant to be a Bronco.
I would also like to thank George Paton and the Walton – Penner Family Ownership Group on believing in me and allowing me to continue to lead as I competed for this organization. I never took a moment of that for granted.
Secondly, thank you to all of the amazing staff at the facility. I had the chance to stop by and thank each of you in person but wanted to again recognize that you all were a huge reason for my success in Denver. I will NEVER forget any of you and forever am thankful for your influence and help for my growth not only in my career, but for me as a father, husband, brother, and teammate.
Additionally, to Broncos Country..the greatest fans int he world!! Thank you for embracing me and Taryn as a newly married couple and watching us leave as a beautiful family with 3 beautiful children, 8 years later. You have always supported us consistently both on the field and off. I am going to miss walking down in to the stadium on game day and signing for every fan one way coming in, and the other way after the game. There is nothing like the game day atmosphere at Mile High stadium and running out into the sea of Orange. I don’t have any regrets over the past 8 seasons, but I’m truly sorry that I couldn’t deliver on getting you back to the post season. I understand it’s a business but as a captain and leader I am disappointed that I won’t see this thing through. I will always love you, Broncos Country.
Lastly, to my teammates. Man… thank you guys for everything. You guys are the reason why it was so easy to go to work and continue to improve my game. You all pushed me every day and challenged me both on and off the field. The highest honor was being voted a 3x captain by you guys, truly grateful for that. I love y’all man and I can’t say thank you enough for all the support you have shown me and my family. Band of brothers 4L and y’all know that.
My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter and I cannot wait to see where we will end up. I am more motivated than ever. Nobody can stop what God has in store. His plan is perfect.
Thank you again..from the bottom of my heart. With all my heart.”
With a goodbye message that long, you can tell how much the city of Denver means to Justin Simmons. The Broncos also released a statement regarding his release.
Broncos statement on the release
“Justin Simmons’ impact as a Denver Bronco extends far beyond his exceptional play during eight seasons with our organization,” The statement read. “In addition to growing into an All-Pro and team captain, Justin became our perennial Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year devoted to uplifting others and using his influence for positive change. Whether it was in Denver or his hometown of Stuart, Florida, Justin inspired and mentored countless youth while providing unwavering support to the community. The hundreds of hours he spent at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club will be as much a part of Justin’s legacy with the Broncos as his leadership, dependability and many interceptions. Justin will always be a Bronco, and we thank him for the outstanding manner in which he represented our organization on and off the field. We wish Justin, his wife Taryn, and their children Laney, Shae and Kyler the very best in the future.”
Now that Simmons is leaving the Broncos, he will need a new home in the NFL. Because of the impact that he had in Denver, he probably won't have a tough time finding one.