The Denver Broncos will be a changed team in 2024. That was suggested when they benched starting quarterback Russell Wilson last year and it was assured when they sent him off the ranch at the start of free agency. The Broncos have a chance to make a move at QB1 in free agency or the draft, but for now, Jarrett Stidham will fill that position.
There are a number of prominent free agent quarterbacks who will be available to talk with March 11 and sign two days later at the start of the league year. However, Stidham is listed as the top choice to start when the Broncos open the season in September, according to BetOnline.
Stidham is listed as the +175 favorite and he is followed by any rookie quarterback at +225. The website lists five quarterbacks with equal odds of +700 to become the Denver starter. They include Justin Fields, Ryan Tannehill, Gardner Minshew, Jameis Winston and Sam Howell. Kirk Cousins, the highest-rated quarterback who should also be available at the start of the league year, is a longshot at +1400.
Jarrett Stidham did a solid job for the Broncos after Wilson was benched. He completed 40 of 66 passes for 496 yards with 2 TD passes and 1 interception. The 6-3, 215 pound Stidham was a fourth-round draft choice by the New England Patriots in 2019. He played his college football at Auburn
Broncos coach Sean Payton appears to have several options open at this point, but it was clear he preferred Stidham over Wilson. Stidham should have an opportunity to fight for the starting job unless the Broncos move up from the No. 12 slot in the draft or sign Cousins to a long-term deal.