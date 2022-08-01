Broncos’ KJ Hamler gets emotional discussing ACL rehab, death of grandmother

The ridiculous athleticism and impressive abilities on the football field make it easy to forget that each of these players is still a human being. It is difficult for these players to be underneath such a fine microscope and be carefully observed in everything they do. It can be even more difficult when football is taken away from these players and their escape from the stresses of the real world is no longer available. This was the case with Broncos WR KJ Hamler who opened up about how difficult the past year has been for him.

“It’s been a tough journey to be honest. There was just so much I was dealing with being piled up on top of each other. At one point, dealing with the ACL and little bit of more things, family situations. My love of my life passed, my grandmother. That was the toughest thing. The devil was on my back for a while. I wished I would have never did it by myself. I wish I would have asked for help. Because at one point in my life – I’m just being honest with you all because I’m more vulnerable and more confident in myself by saying it — but at one point I didn’t want to be here. I didn’t want to be in this world. There was one point I just didn’t want to be on earth no more. Because I lost my granny and that really hurt me. God gave me the strength to get out of there whole. He knew I was strong enough to get through. I didn’t feel like I was at the time. Getting out of there whole was very hard, very tough. Having all these things going on piling on top of each other it was a hard process. But to see where I’m at from where I started and where I’m at now, a big change. And I’m proud of myself and I know my grandmother’s proud.”

Hamler deserves a ton of credit for having the courage to fight his demons as well as opening up about the situation. Sports and society have each come a long way in breaking the stigma surrounding mental health but there is still work to be done. You never know what challenges another person is facing and the Penn State product gave a window into the difficult fight that no one else would have known he has been going through.

It is great to see that KJ Hamler will be returning to the football field, but even better that he has handled this tough situation in his personal life. The Broncos are grateful to have the 23-year-old back on the field this season. Hamler has played in just 16 games in his two-year career thus far. The 5’9″ speedster seemingly has a new outlook this season and it will be exciting to watch him make an impact on the team.