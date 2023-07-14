Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion and former Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowler Malik Jackson officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday. Jackson, who made an appearance on the NFL Network show Good Morning Football, revealed the news.

“That was the goal. 10 to 12 years was my goal,” Jackson said. “I was able to get to a point where I was doing OK. I was doing pretty well for myself. I did enough. I have a daughter, and I need to go home and be with her and start living life.”

Jackson, who played 10 seasons in the NFL, said he was looking to have a career spanning the 10-12 campaign mark. The former Broncos and Jaguars defensive lineman feels that he “did enough” and wants to “start living life” with his daughter.

A former fifth round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Jackson spent the first four seasons of his career in Denver, winning a Super Bowl over the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 season.

Jackson was a key cog in the middle for the Broncos' league-best defense, dubbed the ‘No-Fly Zone' for its ability to defend the pass, as he tallied 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in that championship season.

His strong play earned him a big payday as a free agent that offseason, as the Jaguars inked him to a six-year, $85 million contract.

Jackson went on to earn Pro Bowl honors with Jacksonville in 2017, once again providing a key presence to one of the best defenses in the NFL. He last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

At the time of his retirement, Jackson tallied 292 combined tackles, 35.5 sacks and 106 quarterback hits.