Melvin Gordon gets brutally honest on role next to Javonte Williams

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon believes that the team has decided who will be this year’s RB1. And he believes that the job has gone to second-year running back Javonte Williams.

Gordon recently spoke to reporters about how the running back reps had been dispersed in Denver. He also spoke about what direction the team is headed.

Gordon said, “To be honest, I think they kind of have a plan of what they want, kind of heading in. As far as the rotation goes, I really don’t know. I think they want ’Vonte to probably be the guy.”

Gordon went on to break down how the practice reps have been distributed. He said, “But we do rotate. He’ll take the first series, and then the second series with the ones I’ll take. Sometimes we switch but, you know, you kind of know what it is if you’ve been out here.”

Melvin Gordon, on the RB dispersal of reps and what he can do within it: "I just kind of want to put my best foot forward, so, when I do go out there, they'll be like, 'OK, we need to get him out there more.' I know I've got the game … I know I've still got the juice, man."

Melvin Gordon eventually stated that he would take a look at how the Green Bay Packers dispersed carries between A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones last season. With new head coach Nathanial Hackett coming from the Packers, there is a chance that the team could look to replicate that formula with these two runners.

Last season, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams split carries in the backfield. The pair finished the season with an even number of carries, 203 each.

On the ground, Javonte Williams totaled 903 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He added another 316 yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions.

Gordon was also effective on the ground, totaling 918 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He brought in 28 receptions for 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Regardless of who is taking the RB1 reps, this backfield consists of two strong runners. If the Broncos can handle it correctly, they could have an elite running game.