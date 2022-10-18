This season has been a complete dumpster fire for the Denver Broncos. Expectations were high for the team, especially after they acquired two important offensive pieces. They signed former Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. In addition, they also traded for Russell Wilson. This was supposed to be the year they break out of the slump.

Instead, this season has provided Broncos fans with nothing but disappointment and frustration. Their offense has looked awful, to say the least. Hackett’s decision-making and Wilson’s declining performance are the main culprits for this collapse. After their Week 6 loss to the LA Chargers, running back Melvin Gordon may have shone light on why the team has struggled severely.

Melvin Gordon was noticeably absent for the most of the Broncos’ loss to the Chargers in Week 6. Instead, Hackett went to Javonte Williams and recently-signed Latavius Murray this game. After the game, Gordon was asked about his benching. His answer was incredibly damning. (via ProFootball Talk)

“To tell you exactly what happened? I can’t tell you. Because I don’t know,” Melvin Gordon said. “Na, no one mentioned anything to me. Just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my (Broncos) teammates. It was a close game, I felt like I could’ve made a difference, but apparently not,”

Gordon’s tendency to fumble the football has more than likely affected the Broncos’ decision to bench the running back. Still, it’s bizarre for the team to not communicate why a player was benched. You’d think that the coaching staff would tell the benched player why in order for him to work on that weakness.

Six games into the season, and the Broncos are already falling apart at the seam. Is there anything they can do to fix their issues?