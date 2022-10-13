‘I’m built for good times and tough times’: Broncos Russell Wilson brushes off haters after brutal start

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are off to a rough start to the 2022 NFL season. They currently sit at 2-3 and are third in the AFC West.

The struggles that the Broncos have faced have come primarily on the offensive side of the ball. Wilson and the unit as a whole have underachieved. The offense as a whole has averaged just 15 points per game throughout the first five games of the season. Along with this, they have scored 10 or fewer points in three games.

Russell Wilson himself has struggled to start the season. The nine-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 1,254 yards, but just four touchdowns and three interceptions so far.

During a press conference on Thursday, Wilson spoke about the current state of his play, and if the outside noise is impacting his performance.

Wilson stated, “For me, I’m always motivated. And I’m always — to this point in my career, I haven’t necessarily had to be motivated, I’m always there. I think you always want to be great. You always want to be exceptional every time you step on the field. And understand that sometimes that doesn’t always happen. But at the same time, knowing that you’re working for that.”

Following this statement, Russell Wilson spoke on the Broncos as a whole. He stated, “And I think that, for me, I can handle it. I’m built for it. I’m built for the good times and the tough times and we’re going to come on the other end of it. Really, how you get out of it and as a team, how we keep building in what we’re doing and where we’re going is focus on today. Nothing else matters. Today has got to be the best day we’ve had so far. That would be no matter what our record is — if we were 5-0, which we could’ve had a chance to be that potentially. And the reality is, we are where we are right now and that’s on a Thursday/Wednesday. And we’ve got to make it special.”

Wilson and the Broncos can still salvage their season, but they will have to start playing better immediately. In an AFC that could come down to just a few losses, every win matters. If this team has Super Bowl aspirations, they will have to get back on track, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.