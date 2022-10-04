Nathaniel Hackett’s true feelings on Melvin Gordon replacing Javonte Williams after ACL tear

The Denver Broncos offense was dealt a crushing blow on Monday as it was announced that running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL over the weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, which means Melvin Gordon is likely to step in as the first-stringer. To most Broncos fans, that won’t exactly be great news considering he’s already fumbled four times this season, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett has the utmost confidence in Gordon.

Via Pro Football Talk:

“Melvin’s a true pro,” Hackett said, via the team’s website. “This is a guy that’s been doing this a long time. He’s harder on himself than anybody. He’s part of our team. We love the guy. He knows that there was a mishap right there, and it’s a great opportunity for him to get right back out onto the field and prove himself, and we’re excited to be a part of that and put him in great positions to be able to make plays. We’ll watch Melvin Gordon do some good things. He had our first touchdown two weeks ago. I thought he ran real hard. He’s run the ball really well. He’s going downhill, he’s exploding through the hole. We want to see that continue. Like I said, he’s a true pro, and I expect him to step up and have a great game.”

The Broncos just signed Latavius Murray off the Saints practice squad and also have Mike Boone, but Hackett insists Gordon will be the main man now. He’s rushed for 139 yards on 37 total carries for an average of 3.8 yards per run. The turnovers are the biggest problem right now for the veteran, with his fumble against Las Vegas proving to be costly.

Nevertheless, he’s got the support behind him and this is a prime opportunity to show what he can do with Williams out for the foreseeable future. We’ll see if Melvin Gordon can capitalize.