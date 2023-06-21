Patrick Surtain II has been one of the Denver Broncos' best players since being drafted ninth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. As he enters his third season, he is becoming known as one of the team's best leaders.

Surtain was named to the Pro Bowl and to the First Team All-Pro squad with 60 combined tackles (two for loss), 10 passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble on his stat lines. As one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, the Broncos' strong defense is built on his talents. After just a few years at the professional level, he is wise beyond his years in the eyes of his teammates.

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, who has 13 seasons of NFL experience under his belt, is impressed with Surtain and believes he carries himself like a veteran with a decade of experience, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You talk to Pat and he has that way about him,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “I do sometimes forget when I’m talking to him how young he is. Because he doesn’t sound that way, act that way. You talk to Pat, and he’s like a 10-, 12-year guy in that moment. It just shows you what he could be. Because physically there aren't many guys I've ever seen who can do what he can do.”

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and safety Justin Simmons also complimented Surtain on his immense talent, indicating that he's one of the very best players at his position. The former Alabama standout has been better than advertised but is only getting better. Surtain believes in his team, which is especially key after such a brutal season in 2022. The Broncos star will have a lot on his plate as both a leader and contributor.

“It’s basically leading by example, but also coaching guys up, especially the young guys,” Patrick Surtain II said, via ESPN. “…That’s how I look at it. I thought about a lot of things, and you want to be a leader to help us. Help us win games, help us be better, at the end of the day that’s why I do it.”