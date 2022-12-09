By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain isn’t shying away from the team’s Week 14 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. As the AFC West rivals face off for the first time this season, Surtain thinks the Broncos are right on the cusp of taking down Mahomes.

On Thursday, Surtain was asked how he feels facing the Chiefs. With the quote transcribed by Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos, the former first-round pick had this to say.

“We are right there,” Surtain said. “You can see last year and a couple of seasons prior to last year, we were very close.”

Last season, Kansas City defeated the Broncos in Week 13 22-9. However, in their second matchup, which was a home game for Denver in Week 18, the Broncos fell just 28-24. To Surtain’s point, Denver actually held a lead heading into the fourth quarter, but saw a fumble returned 86-yards for a Chiefs touchdown, leading to the loss.

The 2020 season seemed almost the same in the Broncos vs. Chiefs rivalry. Kansas City won the first game, in Week 7, 43-16. But when they faced off a second time, in Week 13, the Chiefs came away with just a 22-16 victory.

Denver last earned a victory over Kansas City in 2015. The Broncos took down the Chiefs 31-24 in Week 2 on the road. Mahomes was not yet the Chiefs’ starting quarterback.

While the Broncos are just 3-9 on the season, Patrick Surtain doesn’t seem afraid of the 9-3 Chiefs. They may have been close in the past, but Surtain is hoping Week 14 of the 2022 season is when the Broncos’ losing streak against Mahomes and the Chiefs finally comes to an end.