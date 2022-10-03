Randy Gregory will miss time with knee injury, but there’s a silver lining

The Denver Broncos suffered several key losses during their Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Second-year running back Javonte Williams was lost for the season due to a knee injury. And their star edge rusher Randy Gregory suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for the next few weeks.

Amid the Randy Gregory injury, there is a silver lining for this Broncos team. The injury isn’t as worse as initially feared, and Gregory’s season is not in jeopardy.

Per sources, MRI knee exam mixed results for Broncos OLB Randy Gregory. He will need scope on right knee and will be sidelined several weeks. Good news is ACL is intact. There was worry there. Huge loss as Gregory has been a force on field and pro off it. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 3, 2022

Upon his initial injury, there was a fear that Gregory had also suffered a torn ACL. But according to 9News Broncos writer Mike Klis, Gregory had an MRI showing that his ACL was still intact. But Gregory will still require surgery and will be out for some time.

The timeline for his absence is still up in the air. His return date won’t be known until following his arthroscopic knee surgery.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gregory could be out for anywhere between two to six weeks.

Broncos’ DE Randy Gregory will be sidelined anywhere from two to six weeks, depending on how he recovers from the arthroscopic knee surgery that he now needs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

The Broncos invested heavily into Gregory during the offseason. They gave the veteran edge rusher a five-year, $70 million deal. Gregory, paired alongside fellow edge rusher Bradley Chubb had all the makings of a dynamic duo

Before going down, Gregory had been a force on the Broncos defensive front. Through the first four games of the season, he had recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.

Before joining the Broncos during the offseason, Gregory put together an impressive resume with the Dallas Cowboys. During his five seasons with the team, he recorded 85 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, and 16.5 sacks.

In the absence of Gregory, the Broncos defense will be missing a key contributor. The team, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, currently sit at 2-2. And they are playing in an AFC where even a handful of losses may keep them out of the playoffs. The quicker that he can get back on the field and play a role, the better this team will be.