Russell Wilson getting the stove ready to cook with Broncos amid Nathaniel Hackett comments

According to Broncos Wire, the Denver Broncos are preparing to make Russell Wilson the focal point of their offense. One of the main reasons Russell Wilson and the Seahawks brought an end to their partnership was because the offensive strategy did not suit Wilson well. He wanted to lead the offense and make plays. However, Seattle wasn’t utilizing him as much as he would have liked. Fortunately for Wilson, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to maximize Wilson to his full potential.

“You never know what you have until it’s gone,” Hackett said. “For us, we’re just so excited to have somebody here like him. I think for us, it’s just about letting Russ be Russ and watch him go out there and execute. [It’s about] supporting him and being there for him so we can continually bring that energy every day and that standard that he sets. I think he’s re-energized. He’s fired up, and we just want to keep feeding off that every day.”

Russell Wilson was once considered arguably the best quarterback in all of football. He’s out of that discussion now, but most people around the NFL world still recognize his immense talent. The Broncos seem to realize that Wilson has plenty of ability left in the tank. Denver wants to make a postseason run this year, and they believe he can lead them to the playoffs.

If all goes to plan, Russell Wilson will be in line for a monster 2022 season under Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos. Denver fans should be excited for what the season may have in store.