Russell Wilson has proven himself to be one of the best deep ball throwers in the entire NFL.

Now as Wilson continues to make his presence felt with the Denver Broncos, they are also seeing just how well he can push the ball down the field.

On Monday, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten spoke with reporters. He was asked about Russell Wilson and his preference to throw the deep ball compared to other quarterbacks. Outten gave a strong answer, saying, “I would say yes, and we invite that. We love it, too. When you have one-on-one matchups, you want to take advantage of, there’s nothing like. That’s the best route in football. A down-the-field throw on a one-on-one matchup.”

Outten went on to explain how the deep ball can open up the rest of the offense and impact the defense. He stated, “It also invites defenses to back off a little bit and allows you to get those underneath throws throughout the game.”

During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson made the deep ball look like a routine play. He would often link with wide receiver Tyler Lockett on plays that seemed impossible.

Russell Wilson now hopes to bring that skill set to the Denver Broncos. He also has the sort of wide receivers who can make it happen.

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler all bring big play ability when they step on the field. Wilson has frequently been able to find his receivers, even when they don’t seem to be open. This trio of pass-catchers will benefit heavily from having Russell Wilson being their QB1.