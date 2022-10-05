Russell Wilson, Melvin Gordon’s official status vs. Colts

With the Denver Broncos set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, all eyes were on the health of Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon.

Earlier in the week, both Wilson and Gordon were placed on the injury report. Wilson was dealing with a shoulder issue, and Gordon was dealing with a neck issue.

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) and RB Melvin Gordon (neck) were both removed from the injury report and have no designation. They'll play Thursday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2022

But following the most recent injury report, the Broncos will have both their QB1, and new RB1 ready to go for Thursday. Both Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon were taken off the injury report.

Thursday’s matchup will showcase two teams that have underachieved through the first four games of the season. Wilson and the Broncos currently sit at 2-2 and are second in the AFC West.

On the other side, the Colts are currently 1-2-1 and are third in the AFC South. They will be heading into the matchup without a star player. Running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

During the Broncos Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the offense suffered a major blow. Running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. In his place, Gordon will likely take on the full workload, after spending the first part of the season splitting carries.

Wilson and the Broncos offense will need to see a drastic improvement in play from Gordon. In Week 4, the veteran running back left much to be desired. He rushed for just eight yards while also recording a crucial fumble.

The Broncos will now need to rely heavily on their veteran quarterback and the pass catchers they have surrounded him with. Even at 33 years old, Wilson is a solid option, and he can keep this team afloat. If Gordon can get back on track, and the Broncos receivers can continue to produce, this team could be in a good spot.