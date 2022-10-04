Broncos’ plan for Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone amid Javonte Williams injury

The Denver Broncos will have to press on without Javonte Williams for the rest of the season after the star running back was diagnosed with a torn ACL and more. The knee injury has put an end to Williams’ season, but the Broncos will have to make some key decisions going forward, starting with their Thursday Night clash against the Colts in Week 5. Ahead of the matchup, offensive coordinator Justin Outten revealed that the Broncos will utilize Melvin Gordon as their featured running back with Mike Boone as his backup, via Zac Stevens.

Justin Outten made it very clear Melvin Gordon will be the Broncos' featured back against the Colts. "With Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously. We'll have a mix of Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell & who feels best in that position." — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 4, 2022

“With Melvin, he’s going to carry the load, obviously. We’ll have a mix of Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell and who feels best in that position,” said Outten.

The Broncos also signed Latavius Murray in the wake of Williams’ injury, giving them another option to utilize if he gets acclimated in time for Week 5.

Outten insisted that Gordon would be the lead back, which is cause for concern among Broncos fans. Gordon leads the NFL with four fumbles this year and has struggled mightily in that regard. He’s having a rough start to the year. Across four games, Gordon has 37 carries for 139 yards and one touchdown. He’s coughed the ball up four times, and has just eight receptions on the year.

While he was solid for the Broncos in tandem with Williams last year, that simply hasn’t been the case in 2022. He’ll now be tasked with handling lead back duties out of Denver’s backfield, so Gordon will have to figure out how to square away his fumbling issues, and fast.