It couldn’t have been worse for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. In what appeared to be a battle of offensive ineptitude, they somehow managed to dig themselves in a deeper hole by losing a game against the Indianapolis Colts that was right there for the taking.

Wilson was center stage in a display that had Broncos fans heading for the exits before the game even finished. Those fans missed what ended up being the most infuriating play of the game as Wilson missed a wide open K.J. Hamler in what would have been the game-winning touchdown to salvage a win.

KJ Hamler was slamming his helmet after the game. For good reason… pic.twitter.com/l5BbcyEeGt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2022

With the NFL world bearing witness to the brutal defeat, Russell Wilson addressed the postgame presser with positivity that few Broncos fans will sincerely share at this point, via NFL insider Ari Meirov:

“I’m looking forward to turning it around because when we do it’s going to be a special story. There’s no other way to think. I’m looking forward to the adversity of it all and to the negativity of all. We’re going to use it as fuel.”

Growing pains were to be expected with Russell Wilson leaving the only franchise he knew for a decade. But after five weeks and arguably worsening results, Wilson’s words are likely to fall on deaf ears until actual changes are felt on the football field.

Despite all the vitriol and animosity towards him – by Broncos fans, his teammates, fantasy football owners – Russell Wilson still managed to end his postgame appearance in a way only he can: