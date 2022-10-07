It’s hard to be a Denver Broncos fan right now. For the first time this season, Russell Wilson and the Broncos have dived below .500 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at home Thursday night, 12-9. The game ended with Russell Wilson’s pass getting batted away by Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the end zone. The pass was intended for Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but Gilmore will not be denied an opportunity to make a highlight play.

Broncos wideout KJ Hamler voiced out his frustration after the game, as he felt he could have easily scored a touchdown if only Russell Wilson looked his way. “I could have walked in,” a dejected Hamler said to reporters, via James Palmer of the NFL Network.

Does KJ Hamler have a case?

Yes, he’s got a case.

KJ Hamler was slamming his helmet after the game. For good reason… pic.twitter.com/l5BbcyEeGt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2022

Hamler was seen very upset after that botched Broncos play, viciously slamming his helmet to the ground apparently because Russell Wilson did not seem him open.

KJ Hamler was NOT happy after this game… pic.twitter.com/G1jzaa5Msj — DenverAA (@NuggetsAAccess) October 7, 2022

But even the play called for that situation was questionable. With just a yard to go on a fourth-and-one and with still plenty of time left, the Broncos could have run the ball instead. With the benefit of hindsight, Denver should have burned rubber on the ground on that play if Russell Wilson was not going to see Hamler open in the first place.

Russell Wilson ended the night with 274 passing yards on just 21-of-39 completions. He was not able to pass for even a single touchdown and got intercepted twice — one of which was by Gilmore — and was sacked four times for a loss of 24 yards.

The Broncos will have a very long week ahead of them.