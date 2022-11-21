Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of regulation. That stopped the clock and eventually led to the Raiders getting a shot at tying the game and forcing overtime (Via Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos).

Nathaniel Hackett said he wanted the clock to run on the 3rd down when Russell Wilson threw the ball away — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 21, 2022

The Broncos’ offense still has not figured it out with Wilson under center. Denver couldn’t even exploit Las Vegas’ faulty defense that came into the game ranked just 28th in the NFL with 25.1 points allowed per game. Instead, the Broncos sputtered on offense, with Wilson throwing for zero touchdowns. The quarterback finished with 247 passing yards on 24-of-31 completions while also getting sacked three times for a loss of 21 yards. The Broncos are last in the league in scoring points. The loss to the Raiders was the eighth time they scored no more than 16 points. Out of their three victories, only one of those had the Broncos scoring more than 16.

It’s not a stretch to think that Hackett’s seat is at its warmest this season following that embarrassing loss to the Raiders. The Broncos have not made any significant improvements. The losses just keep on piling up and fans are obviously getting more and more impatient and critical.

It’s going to be an interesting week ahead for the Broncos, who have a date with Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 in Charlotte.