Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.

What’s even more frustrating for the Broncos is that even though Seattle isn’t scheduled at all to play in Week 11, the Seahawks seem to be among the biggest winners of the week, as explained by Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

“Seahawks had the 7th pick (from Denver) in the 2023 NFL draft entering today. Then the Broncos lost again. Saints (whose pick PHI owns), Raiders had higher picks/worse records than DEN entering today. Both won. First-place (for now) Seahawks gain today while doing nothing.”

To refresh our collective memory, the Seahawks traded Wilson to Denver along with a 2022 fourth-round pick in exchange for the Broncos’ first-round pick in 2023, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, a second-rounder in 2023, a second-rounder in 2022, and a fifth-rounder in 2022.

Without Wilson, the Seahawks find success immediately with Geno Smith as their starter. Smith and the Seahawks will look to get their seventh win of the season in Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders at home. A win over the Raiders, of course, would make life harder for Wilson and the Broncos in the AFC West.