The Denver Broncos are full of optimism heading into 2023 after hiring a very good head coach in Sean Payton to hopefully turn the ship around. They also have a proven quarterback in Russell Wilson who one player believes will bounce back in a big way.

Free agency addition right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal with Denver this offseason, dropped some massive praise on Payton and Wilson, going as far as saying the signal-caller is a future Hall of Famer. Via 9News:

“I’m very familiar with Russ, playing against him twice a year for four years,’’ McGlinchey said. “He’s broken my heart numerous times. I know his game, I know what he’s capable of.

“He’s a Hall of Famer. And he’s capable of doing great things and winning a lot of games in this league like he did for a decade in Seattle. And I think coach Payton and the situation we’re going into is going to elevate his game even more.

“I know last season didn’t go the way Broncos Country wanted but I think things are going to be a lot different and I’m very excited to get to work with Russ and see what we can do together and how we can make a splash in the AFC.”

McGlinchey faced Russell Wilson numerous times over the years after playing for the San Francisco 49ers and said he knows the quarterback is capable of a lot more than we saw in 2022. Payton will play a key part in that with a new-look offense.

It can’t get much worse for Wilson, who is coming off the worst campaign of his career. He completed just 60.5% of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But, Payton is known for his ability to bring out the best in his play-callers and could be the one to help Russ flip the script and lead the Broncos to the playoffs. That’s the plan at least.