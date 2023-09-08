The Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos are facing some key uncertainties as they gear up for their Week 1 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. One of the notable developments involves tight end Greg Dulcich, who was granted permission to miss practice on Wednesday to attend the funeral of his beloved grandfather, Anthony Artukovich.

Dulcich, the Broncos' top receiving tight end, expressed his deep emotions during this challenging time.

“From here on out, I want to make sure he’s smiling down and I can make him proud,” Dulcich shared at his locker after Thursday's practice.

Anthony Artukovich, a proud Croatian/Herzegovinian, was married for an impressive 69 years to his beloved Lucy before passing away, just 10 days shy of his 91st birthday on August 30. Dulcich's attendance at the Catholic rosary and funeral mass in Los Angeles underscores the significance of family and the deep connection he had with his grandfather, per 9News.

Uncertainty around Jerry Jeudy's participation in Broncos camp

Now, turning our attention to the Broncos' wide receiver corps, the team faces some uncertainty surrounding star receiver Jerry Jeudy as the season opener approaches. His availability for Week 1 has been cast into doubt due to a hamstring injury he suffered during a joint practice session with the Los Angeles Rams on August 24.

The injury visibly affected Jeudy, who clutched his right upper leg in pain. Subsequent medical evaluation, including an MRI scan, revealed that Jeudy had sustained a moderate hamstring injury. Initial reports indicated that he could be sidelined for several weeks.

In a positive development, Jerry Jeudy participated in stretching exercises with his Broncos teammates on Monday, September 4, and engaged in conditioning work on the side. While this progress is encouraging, his status for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders remains uncertain. As of now, Jeudy is listed as questionable on the Broncos' injury report, leaving fans and fantasy football managers anxiously awaiting news of his availability.

The team could turn to reliable targets like Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. as primary receiving options when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 10.