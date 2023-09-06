The Denver Broncos are seeing improvement from wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's injury. Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury in late August during joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Though Jeudy's status is uncertain for Sunday's week one game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, he took steps forward in his recovery Wednesday.

“Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) returned to practice and was officially limited. There’s a chance he can go on Sunday I’m told. We’ll see how the rest of the week goes. But a quicker than expected return,” via NFL Network's James Palmer.

Jeudy's return came after completely missing two weeks of practice. Though he has yet to participate fully in practice since sustaining his injury, this is a promising sign for the 4th-year receiver. Jeudy was initially expected to miss multiple weeks of the regular season due to the injury, but now has a chance of playing Sunday versus the Raiders.

The former 2020 15th overall pick out of Alabama is still trying to live up to his draft status, and is hoping to take off in Sean Payton's offense. Jeudy just had his best season as a pro in 2022 despite the Broncos offense floundering for most of the year. He put up a career high 972 yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions. Still, Jeudy has yet to cross the 1,000 yard mark and establish himself as a top receiver in the NFL. He'll need his hamstring back intact as soon as possible along with a big season in order to reach the next level as a receiver.