After entering the NFL with plenty of question marks, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has managed to silence all the doubters. While he excels on the offensive side of the ball, one Broncos defender has been gushing about Nix's play.

Star linebacker Nik Bonitto has seen Denver come together under Nix. Alongside his plays on the field, Nix's qualities as a leader have shined through as a rookie, via the NFL Network.

“Since day one, he's been a pro,” Bonitto said of Nix. “Handling things the right way, coming in the right way and doing things the right way everyday. That's what we see from him.”

“And then just going on the field, he's a guy that can do it all. Whether it's commanding the offense, running the ball, passing the ball down the field,” Bonitto continued. “He just brings a lot to the game. You can tell it means something for him every time he steps on the field. Just having a guy like that on the offensive side leading the way is really big for us.”

On the year, Nix has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,275 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Broncos are actively fighting for a playoff spot at 6-5. And if they needed some extra motivation, Nix is coming off of his best game as a professional quarterback.

In a 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Nix completed 28-of-33 passes for a career-high 307 yards and four touchdowns. He showed continuous control of the offense and led Denver to their highest scoring game of the season.

As the Broncos continue their season, they're looking for Bo Nix to continue putting up big numbers on their way to a hopeful playoff push. It's clear all the draft flak Denver took has gone out the window. Nik Bonitto will continue to do his thing on defense while watching in awe of Nix on offense.