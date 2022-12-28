By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos are an atrocious 4-11 and $260 million quarterback Russell Wilson is in the midst of his worst season ever. While some of the blame was on now ex-head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it’s clear Russ is far from the same QB as his Seattle Seahawks days.

However, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens offered a rather interesting take on the Wilson saga in Denver. He actually believes there is a lack of talent around the veteran and that’s a big reason for his struggles.

Via Josina Anderson:

“I’ve played with him just for a little bit, I think if you think of the offensive makeup he has now, what he’s played with over the years in Seattle, it’s not even close to the same. I just don’t a huge decline in his ability from one year in Seattle to where he is now without the necessary pieces he needs to succeed as a quarterback.”

Owens briefly played with the Seahawks in 2012, therefore he did experience what Russell Wilson was like as a QB. On one hand, T.O. has a point. There aren’t a lot of weapons in this offense. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are about it. But also, that’s two solid wideouts who can make an impact. Russ just isn’t finding chemistry with anyone and you can’t ignore his numbers. The 34-year-old has only completed 60% of his passes for 12 TDs and nine interceptions. On Sunday, Wilson was picked off three times by the Los Angeles Rams in an embarrassing 51-14 loss.

Perhaps a new head coach can make a difference. It won’t get any easier for Denver in Week 17 as they face the Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll see if Russell Wilson can improve and give fans a reason to have a small array of hope for 2023.