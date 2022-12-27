By Rachel Strand · 2 min read

On Christmas Day, the Denver Broncos suffered an embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. St. Louis played the role of The Grinch well, spoiling the Broncos’ Christmas by dropping a whopping 51 points.

Quarterback Russell Wilson put up one of the worst performances of his career. Wilson’s horrible day included one touchdown, three interceptions, a completion percentage of 55.6% and a quarterback rating of 54.2.

The internet and football analysts everywhere were quick to tear him apart. Former Bronco Shannon Sharpe did not hold back when talking about Wilson on his show, Undisputed.

“They let Russ cook on Christmas and he burned the god dang gon’ meal! And everybody went hungry thanks to Russ’ cooking.”

Sharpe went on to remind his co-host, Skip Bayless, that the Broncos are still his team and that he’ll always bleed orange and blue. But that didn’t stop him from continuing his rant about Wilson and the Broncos.

Russell Wilson signed a mega-contract before the start of the 2022 season, which makes his poor play even more concerning. Wilson was also signed before the Broncos had new owners, a dynamic Sharpe believes makes Denver more inclined to replace him come next season.

“Russ, you better get back on your grind,” said Sharpe. “You better make sure they know that this was a ‘blip’ and not a trend because they’ll eat your money next year.”

A lack of confidence in Wilson’s ability to succeed going forward seems to be a common feeling as of late. Will Wilson finally be able to ‘start cooking’ in 2023?