The Denver Broncos are about to enter a new era. That’s true on the field, with the team now employing Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback after a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it’s expected to hold true off the field as well with the reported ownership takeover set to go through.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the move for the Walton-Penner group to acquire the Broncos franchise is all but official. After the league’s finance committee had given their recommendation for the acquisition – a record-breaking $4.65 billion sum – to push through, the final hurdle was for the NFL’s current owners to cast their vote in favor of the sale.

The ownership group led by Waltmart heir Rob Walton (and now includes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton) needed 24 votes in favor of the sale to confirm its validity and by the looks of things it wasn’t much of an issue.

NFL owners are expected Tuesday to approve the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner group, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. It will mark the official end of the Bowlen era in Denver and establish a new all-time high price paid for any sports franchise.

The Denver Broncos enjoyed one of the most successful runs in North American sports since Pat Bowlen purchased the team for $78 million in 1984. They’ve made the playoffs in nearly half of the 38 seasons, earning seven trips to the Super Bowl and winning three of them.

After what’s been a rough stretch of seasons since their 2015 Super Bowl win, a period that’s coincided with Bowlen stepping down from day-to-day operations in 2014, the optimism runs high in the Mile High city.