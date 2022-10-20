The Denver Broncos have failed to live up to their own expectations as the schedule approaches the midpoint of the season. Instead of battling the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on even terms, the Broncos are 2-4 and have fallen two games behind the division leaders.

The coaching staff of the Broncos is not taking this in stride. In an effort to get the team back on track, several members of the coaching staff have stayed overnight at the Broncos facility as they try to devise winning strategies.

Offensive coordinator Justin Outten is trying to come up with a formula that will lead to consistent production. “Once we are in a lull, we have to get out of that lull,” Outten said. “We have to find the best personnel to attack the defense, and that’s typically what we are looking for throughout the game. We also have to take what the defense gives us.”

The Broncos host the surprising New York Jets (4-2) in Week 7, and it is fair to say the team is desperate to come up with a victory.

Empower Field at Mile High used to be a haven for the Broncos, and the team would like that to be the case again this year. The Broncos won their first two games at home against the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers, but they lost their last home game to the Indianapolis Colts.

Offense is clearly the issue for the Broncos, as they have topped the 20-point mark in just one of their first six games. There’s no doubt that Justin Outten the rest of the coaching staff is doing all it can to change that.