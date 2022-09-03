Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal.

The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 million.

The total amount of money the Broncos signal-caller will receive isn’t changing. Should everything work out for all involved, he will receive $298 million. However, the annual average salary presents the aforementioned quirk.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Broncos quarterback’s new deal does not reflect the value of his 17th game check. After the NFL expanded the regular season to 17 games, players around the league became entitled to a 17th game check.

The omission of this extra game check has an effect on the new money involved in the deal. Instead of $245 million, the new money is now a tad under $243 million. The average annual value for the Broncos quarterback is now around $48.5 million as opposed to $49 million as previously thought.

The only real change this causes comes in the rankings of quarterbacks with the highest AAV. Besides that, not much changes. The Broncos quarterback receives a large pay day, and he’s excited to have the contract done before the season begins.

“I came here knowing I was going to be ready to play on these two years [left on his contract],” Wilson said Thursday. “… but I think to be able to get this done before the season, to have it all done, is just a blessing. And it allows us all to be excited.”