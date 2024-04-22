With the Russell Wilson era meeting its grisly and quick end, the Denver Broncos are diving headfirst into more change. It is unknown who the face of this franchise will be in the coming years, but Sean Payton is effectuating his vision for the team. Although this offseason is currently characterized by shame and bitterness, the organization will have the opportunity to ease fans' pain with a successful NFL Draft this week.
By next Monday, the Broncos will hopefully be riding in a clear direction, one that eventually leads back to prosperity. In keeping with its new-look roster, Denver is revealing its new uniforms. Though, what will catch the eye of Broncos Country most is the striking touch of nostalgia that represents a more successful and relevant period of time that this city longs to revisit.
The Broncos' X account unveiled two visually impressive videos that detail both the new attire and a beloved throwback, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The squad has not updated its aesthetic in almost 30 years, so there are sure to be big reactions to these announcements.
The new Mile High Collection features nine different combinations and come in orange, white and navy. The looks are also staying true to Colorado. Triangle patterns represent the state's famous mountain ranges and altitude level. The number “5280” can be spotted on the front of the helmet, indicating the 5,280 feet that Denver is elevated above sea level.
Uniforms are often polarizing, but in this instance, the organization surveyed fans about their preferences. The entire design process took approximately two years, so it would be quite embarrassing if the new uniforms were met with disgust. Regardless, there will probably be little dissension concerning the Broncos' decision to go back in time.
A first look at the Broncos’ new uniforms, which feature nine different combinations and various elements of Colorado in the design.
Uniforms were designed after a two-year process that included input from more than 10,000 fans along with ownership and players. https://t.co/joBlogbM0r
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2024
A closer look at the Broncos new uniforms: pic.twitter.com/fgUBC8mjXh
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2024
They're finally back!
Denver is reintroducing the classic orange uniforms, along with the blue helmet flaunting the iconic “D” logo. They used a current and former star to commemorate this blast from the past, which is most associated with the team's legendary “Orange Crush Defense.”
In a video that illustrates the effort this team's marketing department is putting into this campaign, All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II walks into a retro shop and interacts with the owner, who happens to be 2024 Hall of Fame inductee and franchise great Randy Gradishar. The retired linebacker hands Surtain a uniform that bears the appearance of the one he wore for the entirety of his 10-year NFL career.
Broncos also reveal throwbacks — bringing back the iconic “D logo” — with a video featuring Pat Surtain and Randy Gradishar. https://t.co/1EfZtFEID3
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2024
Gradishar, the 1978-79 Defensive Player of the Year, was an important member of “The Orange Crush” Broncos that competed in Super Bowl 12. He will finally be immortalized in Canton, Ohio this July. Denver sported this unique NFL look from 1968-96. Ironically, the squad won its first two championships almost immediately after retiring these helmets. The Mile High faithful have been clamoring for their revival for a while, so this is a no-brainer.
The question is, however, who will be wearing them next season?
Patrick Surtain II could be latest Broncos star to be traded
With the 2024 NFL Draft looming, the front office could continue with its roster overhaul. Teams are likely to pay a pretty penny for a premium cornerback who is still under contract. Since the Broncos do not seem to be in win-now mode, dealing away Surtain could be quite practical. He is only 24 years of age, though, which increases the risk of enraging their fan base.
The two-time Pro Bowler has seven interceptions, 36 passes defensed and 187 combined tackles in 50 games with the team. General manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton are already making some noise before the first round commences on Thursday, acquiring former top-3 pick Zach Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets.
More pivotal decisions will be made this offseason, with the pressure to rebuild a competent franchise being colossal. Nostalgia is not going to divert people's attention away from the roster. It does not matter how the players look if they keep falling short on the field.
The return of the “D” logo must coincide with the beginning of a proud new era of Broncos football. The No. 12 overall selection could play a crucial role in reaching that goal.
Fans should take solace in knowing that their patience for the throwback uniforms was ultimately rewarded, but hopefully the wait for unequivocal success will not be quite as long.