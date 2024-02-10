Randy Gradishar got the nod.

Randy Gradishar's career as a linebacker for the Denver Broncos has finally culminated in a well-deserved honor: induction into the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame class.

Gradishar's journey to football immortality began when he was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 1974 NFL Draft. It didn't take long for him to become one of the most dominant defensive players in the league.

Known for his exceptional tackling ability, Gradishar became the heart and soul of the team's' ‘Orange Crush' defense throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. His impact was undeniable, earning him seven Pro Bowl selections and the title of NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

“We join all of Broncos Country in congratulating Randy Gradishar on becoming the newest Denver Bronco elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. “Without question, Randy is one of the most impactful figures in history and one of the greatest linebackers of all time. The iconic ‘Orange Crush' will now finally have its first Hall of Famer, and there could not be a better representative of our first Super Bowl team and this organization than Randy.”

That moment you find out you're officially Canton-bound. 🙌 Stay tuned for Randy Gradishar's full @ProFootballHOF surprise. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jRbMyFjNMS — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 9, 2024

Gradishar is one of just 10 linebackers in NFL history with at least seven Pro Bowls, 20 interceptions, and 13 fumble recoveries. He will now join the other nine linebackers in the Hall of Fame.

Gradishar will also be the 14th Bronco in the Hall of Fame. He joins the likes of John Elway, Pat Bowlen, Peyton Manning, Champ Bailey, and other Broncos legends.