Although Russell Wilson played well last season, the Denver Broncos opted to release the veteran quarterback and go in a new direction. Additionally, the team felt it was necessary to trade Jerry Jeudy away as well despite the fact he's still on a rookie contract. Both of these decisions aren't sitting well with former NFL wide receiver, Roddy White, as he blasted Sean Payton for how things went down in Denver.
White went on a mini rant on social media questioning Mark Schlereth's opinions about Wilson and Jeudy. By the end of his rant, Roddy White totally blasted Sean Payton. White believes the veteran head coach misused both players. White also claims Drew Brees “carried” Sean Payton.
“Mark Schlereth [you] don't be watching film cause running Jeudy on choice routes is not good coaching. Russ throws the ball outside the numbers everybody knows that and he didn't do that because his offense is more throw the ball over the middle of the field.”
“Jeudy is an outside WR if you put him outside the numbers and let him work he will catch 90 balls a year for a thousand yards. So I don't know what you talking about Mark.”
“Sean Peyton time has passed him by [but it] don't matter who he gets in the draft. [Drew Brees] carried that man and he ain't done nothing since.”
Those are some bold claims from the former NFL wide receiver. Roddy White seems confident that Jerry Jeudy can be a great talent in the league if he were to play more outside. But we won't know if that's true until we see how the Cleveland Browns use him.
As for Russell Wilson, he was let go by a team after playing rather well. The claims Wilson has made about the Broncos doesn't bode well in Sean Paytons' favor either. So, Roddy White may have a good point about Wilson and Jeudy.
It'll be interesting to see who the Broncos acquire this offseason. They're in need of a quarterback and a wide receiver after letting both players go. But Roddy White doesn't seem confident that Sean Payton can turn this franchise around.