The New York Jets have finally done it. They have traded away Zach Wilson, sending him to the Denver Broncos for a pair of late-round picks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Wilson's time with the franchise didn't work out as expected, and now he gets a fresh start with the Broncos.
The deal includes the Jets paying some of Wilson's remaining salary, although moving on from him has been on the wall for quite some time. He was the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and never was able to live up to the hype.
Once Aaron Rodgers came to New York, Wilson's time was all but over, and now they have been able to find a trade partner just days before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Rodgers' injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season immediately sent Wilson back into starting duty.
Wilson threw for just 2,271 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. His Jets career ends with a total of 6,293 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 34 games.
Zach Wilson gets fresh start with the Broncos
The Broncos are an interesting landing spot for Wilson for a number of reasons. Russell Wilson left and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers after a disastrous run in the Mile High City. Things can change during the NFL Draft, but the Broncos quarterback room currently consists of Ben DiNucci, Jarrett Stidham, and Wilson, so there is a chance Wilson ends up as the starter.
There are plenty of rumors involving quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, and it would be surprising if the Broncos didn't end up taking one to improve the QB room. Now, days before the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos and Jets pull off a trade for a former first-round draft pick.