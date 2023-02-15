Bronny James is being recognized as one of the country’s best basketball prospects by USA basketball.

The oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, Bronny James has been selected to the USA men’s roster for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit. The event showcases the top high school seniors from the United States, pitting them against the best players from other countries who are under 20 years old.

Bronny James is one of just 13 players who were selected by USA Basketball to the men’s roster. The 2023 Nike Hoop Summit will also feature a women’s team.

The 2023 Nike Hoop Summit is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Being chosen as part of the Nike Hoop Summit could be a good sign for James’ chances of eventually getting drafted by an NBA team. In the first 23 editions of the summit, 253 players from the men’s roster have been picked in the NBA draft. Fourteen of those players were drafted first overall, and 88 players became top-10 draft picks.

Coming out of Sierra Canyon High School, James is a four-star recruit. James is No. 28 in ESPN’s ranking of the top 100 players in the 2023 recruiting class.

Justin Edwards, Dajuan Wagner Jr. and Isaiah Collier are the nation’s top-three recruits, according to ESPN. They were all selected to the roster with James.

James has narrowed down his choice of colleges to Ohio State, Oregon and USC. James is expected to commit to a school when his high basketball season is finished.

The event was first held in 1995. LeBron James didn’t participate in the summit because it went on hiatus from 2001-2003.