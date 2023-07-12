Brook Lopez's net worth in 2023 is $14 million. Lopez is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. He is a NBA champion and an All-Star. Furthermore, Lopez also made two All-Defensive team selections and the All-Rookie First Team. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Brook Lopez's net worth in 2023.

Brook Lopez's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $14 million

Brook Lopez's net worth in 2023 is $14 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Brook Lopez was born on April 1, 1988, in Los Angeles. He attended San Joaquin Memorial High School. Here, he started his high school basketball career. Lopez put up high school averages of 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. For his efforts, Lopez earned McDonald's All-American honors after his senior year.

After a solid high school basketball career, Lopez studied at Stanford University and played college basketball. In two seasons with Stanford, he accumulated numbers of 16.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. While suiting up for the Cardinal, Lopez made the All-Pac 10 Team.

Brook Lopez's NBA career with the Nets

After two years at Stanford, Lopez declared for the 2008 NBA Draft. During draft night, he was selected in the first round by the New Jersey Nets with the 10th overall pick. Shortly after, he signed a two-year, $4.35 million contract. During his first season in the NBA, Lopez didn't disappoint. The 10th overall pick finished his rookie season with averages of 13.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.8 rejections per game. For his efforts, Lopez made the All-Rookie First Team.

During his sophomore season, Lopez improved his numbers to 18.8 points and 8.6 boards per game. After the season, the Nets exercised their $2.4 million option and their $3 million option that would keep Lopez in New Jersey until the 2011-12 season. Starting the 2012-13 season, the Nets decided to relocate to Brooklyn, changing the team name to the Brooklyn Nets.

Brook Lopez signs max contract

Brook Lopez is the all-time leader in blocked shots in #Nets history with 864 (3 tonight), surpassing George Johnson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oyizYO1bdo — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 16, 2016

Around the same time, Lopez decided to sign a fresh deal with the franchise. The All-Rookie First Team member signed a four-year deal worth $60.8 million.

After signing a max deal, Lopez was more motivated than ever. He registered his best individual season of his career with solid averages of 19.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. With a solid season, the Nets center made his first All-Star Game appearance.

Since signing with Brooklyn, Lopez helped the Nets make the playoffs consistently until 2015. However, it's worth noting that Lopez missed most of the 2013-14 season, including the playoffs that year, due to injury.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With injuries starting to hound the center, Lopez opted to evolve his game by starting to become a stretch center. Since the 2014-15 season, Lopez increased his attempts from beyond the 3-point line. After that season, Lopez signed a three-year, $60 million contract.

During the 2016-17 season, Lopez firmly established himself as a stretch big by putting up 20.5 points per outing while shooting 35 percent from the 3-point line. However, it would also be Lopez's final year in a Nets uniform.

Brook Lopez traded to the Los Angeles Lakers

With Lopez's contract expiring, the Nets traded Brooks Lopez to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard D'Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov. In his lone season with the rebuilding Lakers, Lopez registered 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He also shot 35 percent from deep.

Brook Lopez signs with the Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez nearly had a triple-double in the @Bucks win… With blocks 🤯 24 PTS | 10 REB | 9 BLK (career-high) pic.twitter.com/nQbMVb7q44 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2023

After a forgettable season with the Lakers, Lopez became a free agent. However, he would go on to leave Los Angeles to join the Milwaukee Bucks. The All-Star center inked a one-year deal worth $3.3 million.

Although no longer the face of a franchise, Lopez found a niche in the Bucks' starting rotation as a reliable center. In his first season, Lopez averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 boards, and 2.2 blocks per game. With an impressive debut season with the Bucks, the franchise re-signed Lopez to a lucrative four-year, $52 million contract.

Fresh from signing a longer and richer deal, Lopez tallied another superb season in 2019-20. He registered 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. For his efforts, Lopez made the All-Defensive Second Team selection.

Brooks Lopez helps Bucks win NBA title

In the 2020-21 season, Lopez played an instrumental role in helping the Bucks make history. The center was a key piece in the Bucks' first NBA championship in 50 years. During the championship run in the playoffs, the All-Star center averaged 13.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 rejections per game to also win his first NBA title.

The 2022-23 season was also impressive for Lopez from a defensive standpoint. The NBA champion averaged a career-high 2.5 blocks per game. For his defensive brilliance, Lopez was named to the All-Defensive First Team.

After his contract expired, Lopez emerged as a top free-agent target in the 2023 offseason. He reportedly received a lucrative two-year, $54 million offer from the Houston Rockets. However, Lopez turned down the offer in order to remain in Milwaukee by signing a two-year, $48 million contract.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Brook Lopez's net worth in 2023?