Brooks Koepka does not pull any punches when he addresses the media. That was on display once again following his opening round 1-under 70 at the Open Championship Thursday.

Koepka, the five-time major champion, was asked how he was able to adjust to the shifting winds of Royal Troon. His response was on brand.

“It is what it is. Everybody has got to play it. It's not anything we haven't played in before. Just go out and go play.”

Koepka might not have seemed pleased, but he certainly should be. Thursday's conditions were brutal. Jon Rahm spoke about being surprised not only with the wind direction but also how fast and firm the fairways were.

Yet, Koepka was very matter of fact. He's right, too. Everyone had to deal with it, some more than others though. The afternoon wave got a slight break with the wind, particularly on the back nine.

To put into context how tough this track played, only 17 of 156 golfers are under par after day one. Shockingly, Daniel Brown leads at 6-under. Shane Lowry is one shot back after turning in a clean card. The rest in red figures barely achieved that feat.

Koepka would not have been among them had he not caught fire.

Brooks Koepka catches fire at Royal Troon

Brooks Koepka, the three-time PGA Championship winner, had a rough start to his round. He bogeyed the par-4 2nd and par-4 3rd holes, falling quickly to 2-over. Then he flipped a switch.

“Yeah, just made a bunch of bad swings early the first three holes. Then just kind of found something there, and when you get hot, you get hot,” Koepka said. “It was nice to roll that putt in, see an actual birdie, and then the 3-iron, believe it or not, I actually mis-hit it a little bit, and it just found its way close to the hole. That's links golf. You can get a good bounce. It ended up all right.

“But yeah, happy with the start.”

He would go on to make four birdies in a row on holes four through seven to turn his day around.

By days end, the 34-year-old would sign for a 1-under. He is five shots off the lead, but there are only nine golfers between them. No matter the conditions, playing partners or pressure associated, only one thing truly matters.

“You've still got to go out and go play, so just go play.”