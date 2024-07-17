The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon begins Thursday on the west coast of Scotland.

The 156-person field marks the largest for a British Open since 1995. Unlike, say, a U.S. Open, the nature of this links events — a short, gusty test — should provide ample opportunities for golfers up and down the board to sniff contention at some point over the next four days.

Royal Troon has hosted 10 Opens in 101 years. In 2016, Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson lapped the field, with Stenson coming out ahead thanks to a blistering Sunday 63.

The 2024 Open field features a mix of PGA Tour stalwarts, 17 LIV Golf members, past champions, amateurs, and qualifiers via international tours. Brian Harman is your defending champion.

The top 70 (plus ties) after Round 2 will make the cut. The winner will take home a Claret Jug and $3.1 million of the record $17 million purse.

You can catch the year's final major on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and affiliated apps and streaming platforms.

Here are all the groupings for the first two rounds. Get your coffee ready.

Open Championship tee times

Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald — Round 1: 1:35 a.m. ET / Round 2: 6:26 a.m ET

Tom McKibbin, Alex Noren, Calum Scott (amateur) — 1:46 a.m. / 6:47 a.m.

Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry — 1:57 a.m. / 6:58 a.m.

Young-han Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita — 2:08 a.m. / 7 :09 a.m.

Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer — 2:19 a.m. / 7:20 a.m.

Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima — 2:30 a.m. / 7:31 a.m.

Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs (a) — 2:41 a.m./ 7:42 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate — 2:52 a.m. / 7:53 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter — 3:03 a.m. / 8:04 a.m.

Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma — 3:14 a.m. / 8:15 a.m.

Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thørbjorn Olesen — 3:25 a.m. / 8:26 a.m.

John Daly, Santiago de la Fuente (a), Aaron Rai — 3:36 a.m. /8:37 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (a) — 3:47 a.m. /8:48 a.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquín Niemann — 4:03 a.m. / 9:04 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout — 4:14 a.m. / 9:15 a.m.

Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon — 4:25 a.m. / 9:26 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre — 4:36 a.m. / 9:37 a.m.

Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim — 4:47 a.m. / 9:48 a.m.

Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala — 4:58 a.m. / 9:59 a.m.

Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton — 5:09 a.m. / 10:10 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (a) — 5:20 a.m. / 10:21 a.m.

Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork — 5:31 a.m. / 10:32 a.m.

Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (a) — 5:42 a.m. / 10:43 a.m.

David Puig, John Catlin, Guntaek Koh — 5:53 a.m / 10:54 a.m.

Thriston Lawrence, Dan Bradbury, Elvis Smylie — 6:04 a.m. / 11:05 a.m.

Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt — 6:15 a.m. / 11:16 a.m.

Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby — 6:26 a.m. / 11:27 a.m.

Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem — 6:47 a.m. / 1:35 a.m.

C.T. Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa — 6:58 a.m. / 1:46 a.m.

Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell — 7:09 a.m. / 1:57 a.m.

Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo — 7:20 a.m. / 2:08 a.m.

Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin van der Merwe (a) — 7:31 a.m. / 2:19 a.m.

Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Højgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a) — 7:42 a.m. / 2:30 a.m.

Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez — 7:53 a.m. / 2:41 a.m.

Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith — 8:04 a.m. / 2:52 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk — 8:15 a.m. / 3:03 a.m.

Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler — 8:26 a.m. / 3:14 a.m.

Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama — 8:37 a.m. / 3:25 a.m.

Darren Clarke, J.T. Poston, Dean Burmester — 8:48 a.m. / 3:36 a.m.

Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson — 9:04 a.m. / 3:47 a.m

Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan — 9:15 a.m. / 4:03 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka — 9:26 a.m. / 4:14 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay — 9:37 a.m. / 4:25 a.m.

Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim — 9:48 a.m. / 4:36 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick — 9:59 a.m. / 4:47 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young — 10:10 a.m. / 4:58 a.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki — 10:21 a.m. / 5:09 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes — 10:32 a.m. / 5:20 a.m.

Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree — 10:43 a.m. / 5:31 a.m.

Ryan van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a) — 10:54 a.m. / 5:42 a.m.

Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo Fernandez (a), Liam Nolan (a) — 11:05 a.m. / 5:53 a.m.

Daniel Brown, Denwit Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a) — 11:16 a.m. / 6:04 a.m.

Jeunghun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield — 11:27 a.m. / 6:15 a.m.

Enjoy the golf!