Jon Rahm entered Thursday's opening round of the 152nd Open Championship in search of his third major championship. Rahm, like many of his competitors, struggled to get anything going during their first round.

The Spaniard carded a 2-over 73 and sits seven shots off the lead, currently held by Shane Lowry. Despite getting plenty of practice rounds in to get a feel for Royal Troon Golf Club, the course played differently than Rahm expected.

“Bob [Robert MacIntyre] and I talked about it because we'd heard it rained leading up to the event. Just surprised how firm it's been playing. It doesn't look that bouncy, but it is,” Rahm said following his round.

“If you guys watch a few holes… you're going to see some crazy holes and crazy bounces.”

Indeed, players found themselves out of position throughout the day.

“14 is 210 yards, back left pin, severely downwind off the left. Short of that pin, it's all downhill. The only way to hit it close is hitting the pin. Obviously you can hit it close, but it's very difficult.

“Then 17, it's 240 yards, the same, downwind off the left, and the green slopes off everywhere. So it's very difficult to put that ball on the green.

“And just how bouncy it is. Both me and Tommy [Fleetwood] landed it front edge of the green and both on the back edge. “It's not something we're used to seeing in general,” said Rahm.

“It's a battle.”

Open Championship course proving extremely difficult

The U.S. Open is generally accepted as the most difficult course players will see during the year. Yet, Royal Troon is proving to be a problem for the field.

Out of the 156 golfers who teed off Thursday, only 17 finished their round under par.

Meanwhile, this track ate up some of the best players in the game. Wyndham Clark shot 7-over 78 and was joined by Rory McIlroy, who was devoured by Royal Troon. Tiger Woods was one shot worse and reigning U.S. Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau, carded a 5-over.

DeChambeau imploded to start his day. If not for a late eagle on the par-5 16th, he would likely be packing his bags already.

Conditions were particularly brutal in the early wave, as winds exceeded 25 miles per hour. The afternoon wave caught a bit of a break. That allowed players like Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler to take advantage. Not surprisingly, they are each in contention heading into Friday.

Jon Rahm will look for better conditions and a bounce-back round. He tees off at 9:37am ET.